Premier Tim Houston softens stance on data centres operating in Nova Scotia

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Premier Tim Houston is softening his stance on the prospect of new data centres setting up in Nova Scotia.

The premier previously said it was premature to have a conversation about the issue before completing major energy projects such as the Wind West offshore wind proposal.

In a statement Wednesday, the premier said the situation has changed and data centres considering Nova Scotia should help create demand and investment cases for energy projects.

Data centres, used in artificial intelligence and other high-tech industries, are massive operations that require an immense amount of electricity to run and cool off computer servers.

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Houston said data centres are becoming increasingly critical pieces of infrastructure and Canada can’t rely on other countries to store its data.

The premier said he is also willing to consider proposals since Ottawa has rolled out new rules for the sector.

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“If a company can protect our water, protect ratepayers, strengthen our communities, create economic opportunity and keep critical Canadian data in Canada, we will hear them out,” Houston said in the statement. “If they cannot meet that standard, they will not build here in Nova Scotia.”