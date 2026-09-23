Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Northwest Territories latest to stay on daylight time year-round

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2026 5:24 pm
1 min read
In this Thursday, March 5, 2020, photo, antique clocks are displayed at the Electric Time Company, in Medfield, Mass. View image in full screen
In this Thursday, March 5, 2020, photo, antique clocks are displayed at the Electric Time Company, in Medfield, Mass. AP Photo/Charles Krupa
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Northwest Territories government says it is officially ending seasonal time changes.

The territory’s new permanent time standard, known as Northwest Territories time, will be observed year-round.

Clocks will not have to go back an hour on Nov. 1, the government says, when time change would occur in the Northwest Territories.

The territory will now share a common time with Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The government says that for most residents, the transition is expected to be simple as devices running the latest software are to receive the time zone update once it is released by system providers.

It says the change comes after public feedback in 2022, when more than 3,500 residents participated in an online survey, with more than 87 per cent supporting ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year.

Story continues below advertisement

The territory says respondents most commonly expressed a preference for maintaining mountain daylight time year-round, which is in line with the new time zone.

“Ending seasonal time change gives residents what they’ve asked us for,” Premier R.J. Simpson said in a news release Wednesday.

“This change provides greater consistency for people, families, organizations and businesses across the territory.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices