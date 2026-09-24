B.C. a travel hotspot this season, Airbnb data reveals

Send this page to someone via email

New Airbnb data shows British Columbians are staying closer to home this fall.

B.C. rural destinations are gaining in popularity, including Haida Gwaii, Powell River on the Sunshine Coast and Colwood on Vancouver Island.

According to data compiled by Airbnb, travellers are especially drawn to the beautiful scenery across the province, with domestic destination searches up 40 per cent over the last year.

View image in full screen Waterfront Walkway in Colwood B.C. City of Colwood / Colwood.ca

Airbnb says families are particularly eyeing villages and lake towns such as Parksville – a Vancouver Island beach town, as well as Invermere – a town on Lake Windermere that offers warm-water swimming and hot springs in Kootenay National Park.

Story continues below advertisement

All across Canada, stays in rural communities and small towns this year are gaining momentum, according to Airbnb; this means contribution and support for small, local businesses too.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The platform says that searches for domestic stays in Canada this season are up 25 per cent from 2025. Rural destinations also up 30 per cent.