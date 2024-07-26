What, exactly, are Phryges? Explaining the Paris 2024 mascots

The 2024 Paris Olympics are finally upon us, and there’s one pretty prominent symbol for these games that has a lot of people scratching their heads.

The two red blobs that make up this year’s iteration of the Summer Olympics’ mascots look more like they belong in a geometry class than on a sporting field, but they’re actually a pretty important part of French history.

No, the Phryges, as they are called, are not a pair of triangles, nor are they tongues or any other part of the body — instead, they are meant to represent a pair of Phrygian caps, a type of hat that is symbolic of the French liberation.

On vous présente la Phryge Olympique et la Phryge Paralympique !

Les mascottes de #Paris2024 ✨

Sportives, fêtardes… et françaises 🇫🇷

The #Paris2024 mascots ✨

They are sporty, love to party… and are so French 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/plupKzQqNs — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) November 14, 2022

The Phryges (pronounced FREE-juh) are based on caps worn by 18th-century French revolutionaries who wore the head coverings as a symbol of freedom, but according to National Geographic, the origin of the cap goes back thousands of years, appearing in the Trojan War.

“We chose the Phrygian cap because it’s a very strong symbol for the French Republic,” said Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 organizing committee, when the mascots were revealed.

“For French people, it’s a very well-known object that is a symbol of freedom, an object that will represent mascots all across the world. The fact that the Paralympics mascot has a visible disability also sends a strong message: to promote inclusion.”

View image in full screen Chinese diver Yang Hao (R) wears a hat featuring the Phryges, the official mascot of Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, at a souvenir store inside the Olympic Village last Sunday in Paris, France. Zhao Wenyu / China News Service / VCG via Getty Images

The caps, he added, are on “a mission of revolution through sport.”

Throughout French history, the caps have been worn. They were donned when French revolutionaries stormed the Bastille prison in 1789, marking the beginning of the French Revolution during the construction of the Eiffel Tower and Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, and even at early iterations of the Olympic games.

The Olympic Phryge and the Paralympic Phryge are taking the lead of a tribe which always has its trainers on 👟

What could be better than little Phrygian caps to lead the revolution through sport and accompany us to the #Paris2024 Games! pic.twitter.com/hUjFI09zZM — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) November 14, 2022

Even today, Phrygian caps find their place in French art and society, being worn by protestors, appearing on French stamps and currency, and appearing in a part of the country’s national school curriculum.

Organizers have described the Olympic and Paralympic Phryges as belonging to a larger family.

“They are the two main characters in a large tribe; they’re part of the family of Phryges,” Paris 2024 brand director Julie Matikhine said, according to Olympics.com. “According to our narrative, they have existed for thousands of years and were present during several key events in French history.”

View image in full screen A family of Phryges. Courtesy / Olympics.com

She continued: “Now they have returned for this big event in France to lead a mission of revolution through sport. The aim is to show that sport can change everything in society. The objective is to show that sport and its values can do great things. It’s about fraternity, solidarity and it helps society grow.”

And while the two mascots look quite similar, they have been assigned opposite but complementary personalities.

View image in full screen Olympic Phryges mascots pose for a photograph on the Alexandre III bridge with the Eiffel Tower in the background after the mixed relay of the 2023 World Triathlon-Duathlon format of the Olympic Games Test Event in Paris on Aug. 20, 2023. Emmanuel Dunand / AFP via Getty Images

The Olympic Phryge “is a tactician with a calculating, mathematical brain. Its methodical mind and alluring charm are sure to inspire people to get involved with sport.” Meanwhile, the Paralympic Phryge, who has a prosthetic leg and racing blade, “is spontaneous and full of energy and enthusiasm.”

Together, their motto is: “Alone we go faster, but together we go further.”