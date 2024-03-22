Read the transcript of Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement

On March 22, 2024, Kate Middleton — the Princess of Wales — announced that cancer was found during her abdominal surgery earlier in the year and that she is undergoing “preventative chemotherapy.”

Below is a transcript of the recorded video message she posted to social media Friday afternoon, dressed informally in jeans and a white striped sweater.

I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I’ve been recovering from surgery.

It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me for which I am so grateful.

In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. And at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

The surgery was successful however tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.

This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

As you can imagine this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment but most importantly it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that’s appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be ok.

As I’ve said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits.

Having William by side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

We hope that you’ll understand that as a family we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.

My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.

At this time I’m also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease in whatever form please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.