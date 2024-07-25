Jasper wildfire: Mayor expresses ‘pain and heartache’ as flames enter townsite

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of the Municipality of Jasper extended “heartfelt sympathy and solidarity” to residents late Wednesday after a wildfire entered the townsite after it prompted the evacuation of 25,000 people in Jasper National Park.

“The news this evening that the fire has entered our town has rocked us all,” Richard Ireland wrote in a Facebook post shortly before midnight local time Wednesday.

Earlier in the evening, Parks Canada confirmed multiple buildings in the mountainous tourist community in western Alberta were impacted.

“There has been structural loss at this point. I can’t confirm how many locations or specific structures,” said James Eastham, a wildfire information officer with Parks Canada.

"The fire continues to burn. It is a very dynamic situation."

“The pain and heartache that you feel is shared by each one of us,” Ireland wrote. “Please know that my thoughts are with all of you during this incredibly difficult time.

“To all the responders on the ground in our town — our home — words cannot express the admiration and gratitude we have for your professionalism, your dedication and your unyielding efforts.”

The Alberta government confirmed Wednesday night that it has asked the federal government for assistance from the Canadian military to deal with the provincial wildfire situation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed in a statement his government is sending help.

“We’ve approved Alberta’s request for federal assistance,” he said. “We’re deploying Canadian Forces resources, evacuations support, and more emergency wildfire resources to the province immediately — and we’re coordinating firefighting and airlift assistance.

“Alberta, we’re with you.”

In a video posted to social media Wednesday night, Premier Danielle Smith said her thoughts are with everyone forced to flee their homes or lodging because of the wildfires and to “those who are still in the community.”

“Make sure if you can leave, please leave safely and take care of yourself,” she said. “Also to the emergency responders and firefighters, we wish you all the luck in fighting this fire and keeping safe as well.”

As of Thursday morning, there have been no reports from emergency officials of injuries as a result of the fire.

The company that owns the iconic Jasper Park Lodge resort confirmed that the fire had reached its grounds but said that the extent of the damage was not yet clear.

The company that owns the Maligne Lodge confirmed the hotel had been destroyed by flames.

“Sadly, we lost our beloved hotel The Maligne Lodge this evening,” said Karyn Decore, president and CEO of Decore Hotels.

“We are so devastated and we are also so sad for all the other business owners, operators, residents and wonderful people who call Jasper home.”

Parks Canada officials acknowledged late Wednesday that the day had been “exceptionally difficult” but noted firefighters would be working through the night to try to save the rest of the townsite.

“While the road ahead is daunting and remains uncertain, please remember that you are not alone,” Ireland said. “Our community is resilient, and united we will find a way to get through this, together.”

It was not immediately clear when military assistance would arrive in the national park but officials confirmed help is also arriving from various municipalities in Alberta.

Global News spoke to evacuees staying in nearby Hinton, Alta., on Wednesday night, when wet ash could be seen in the air.

Aman Singh, who works in Jasper, said that he left on Tuesday and that everybody realizes it is an “intense situation.”

“(It’s a) hard situation for everyone who lives in Jasper,” he said, adding he could feel “ashes going into my lungs” when he was outside.

As the wildfire situation in the Jasper townsite grew more intense Wednesday afternoon, some first responders were forced to leave because the situation had become too dangerous to stay.

Parks Canada officials said the air quality had deteriorated to the point that wildland firefighters and others without self-contained breathing apparatuses needed to leave.

A Parks Canada official reiterated Wednesday night that safety is the agency’s priority and that it was vitally important that all evacuees register at reception centres as soon as they can so officials know their status.

— with files from Karen Bartko, Global News