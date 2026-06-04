Saskatoon stepping up to help those affected by Hampton Village fire

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“I see the fire on the wall and went upstairs and grabbed my sister and ran out of the house and the fire was terrific,” said Ravitez Singh, recalling May 29 when he escaped the flames that engulfed his home.

Some people impacted by the fires on Geary Crescent in Saskatoon’s Hampton Village are looking for where to go.

Four homes were destroyed, destruction unlike any structure fire Saskatoon has seen in a long time.

“Right now, I’m with my friend and I’m staying with him, but I don’t know what I’m going to do next,” said Singh

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Saskatoon is stepping up to help families who lost belongings. “The community is helping us a lot. They got us clothes, they got us some food and I’m very thankful to them,” said Singh.

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A local restaurant, Da India Curry House, is serving free food to help those who suffered losses in the fires, which includes some of staff members such as Singh.

“We felt that there’s any way that we could help out. And being in food business, I think that’s the best possible service you can do, at least provide food to them,” said Kapil Jaggi, the restaurant’s owner.

“You’re thinking to how would you manage your things now? Because your staff lost lots of things. They lost their valuables. They lost the documents… There have been few things which has happened in the past where a community stood by us. So that’s the least we could do for them.”

Other people have launched online fundraisers on platforms such as GoFundMe to help the families.

Watch the video above to see how the community is coming together at a time of loss.