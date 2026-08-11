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Fire

B.C. to provide wildfire and drought update as more than 100 fires burn

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 11, 2026 1:59 pm
1 min read
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B.C. officials are set to provide an update on Tuesday morning on the wildfire and drought conditions in the province.

Kelly Greene, minister of emergency management and climate readiness; Ravi Parmar, minister of forests; Lana Popham, minister of agriculture and food; Randene Neill, minister of water, land and resource stewardship; Kevin Dunbar, executive director of emergency response and recovery operations, Emergency Management and Climate Readiness; and Cliff Chapman, director of wildfire operations with the BC Wildfire Service, will be speaking.

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Representatives from the RCMP will also be there.

There are currently 102 wildfires burning in B.C.

On Tuesday, officials are expecting a high potential for lightning-caused wildfire starts, particularly in the central Interior and the Okanagan, which are receiving limited precipitation and dry lightning. Elevated temperatures and heightened wind gusts will continue to linger in the Okanagan and southeastern regions of B.C., which can increase fire behaviour.

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The service said that of particular concern are smaller fires located in steep terrain where wind and slope alignment can rapidly accelerate fire growth.

This story will be updated following the 11 a.m. PT press conference.

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