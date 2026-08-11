Fire at Sherwood Park home the latest in string of incidents at problem property

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For months, residents of Sherwood Park’s Glen Allen neighbourhood have been fed up with a property where an overnight fire this past weekend was the latest in a series of incidents at the home.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, flames could be seen jumping out the front window at 58 Glengarry Crescent. The fire was eventually put out and accelerant detection dogs were brought to the scene.

Strathcona County says both the fire department and the RCMP are investigating the blaze. Fire investigators were on scene Tuesday gathering evidence.

View image in full screen Strathcona County RCMP and firefighters responding to a blaze at 58 Glengarry Crescent in Sherwood Park, Alta. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. Supplied

The house on Glengarry Crescent has been under scrutiny for nearly a year, where neighbours have plenty of stories of being “terrorized” by its tenants.

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Concerns from neighbours of the property garnered attention from both the mayor and RCMP. Alberta Health Services declared the home unfit for human habitation in November 2025.

Global News has been working on this story for weeks, first speaking to neighbours at the end of July.

Area residents say law enforcement had been spotted at the home a handful of days each week, sometimes two or three times a day.

“Lots of police presence, lots of dogs getting loose to the point where we had to call by-law because my dogs have been attacked, multiple people have been attacked,” said Nicole Johnston, who lives next door.

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“They have no running water in that house and the landlord seems he doesn’t care anymore,” said Adele Delplanque, who lives across the street.

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Her husband Robert Delplaque said while different tenants have lived at 58 Glengarry Crescent over the years, the recent tenants are the most disconcerting.

“They come out of the house they yell, they swear at the neighbors.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "They come out of the house they yell, they swear at the neighbors."

Neighbours believe up to 10 people were staying at the bungalow in recent weeks.

“I just don’t feel safe in my home,” Adele said. “We’ve had to put up cameras.”

Last September, Alberta Health Services issued an order to vacate the premises. In November, the health authority declared the house unfit for human habitation.

Everyone was supposed to be out by December 12, 2025, but the Delplaques said that never happened.

“It is condemned. They’re supposed to be evicted and it’s not being enforced,” Robert said. “They keep giving them extension dates. I don’t know why.

“If it’s condemned, it should be shut down and boarded up.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "If it's condemned, it should be shut down and boarded up."

Global News tried contacting the landlord repeatedly in recent weeks, including via registered letter, but was unable to make contact.

View image in full screen 58 Glengarry Crescent in Sherwood Park, Alta. at the end of July 2026. Global News

Glen Allan residents said they have been seeking help from every authority they can think of: RCMP, Strathcona County’s mayor, SPCA, peace officers and AHS.

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Strathcona County Mayor Rod Frank said he understands their frustration.

“We are not sitting idly by. I wish I could make it happen quicker. That’s not the legal process. If we do that, then we’ll be under legal liability,” he explained.

On July 27, Strathcona County RCMP released a statement saying it was aware of concerns being raised regarding activity at 58 Glengarry Crescent in Sherwood Park.

RCMP encouraged neighbours to report criminal activity surrounding the property, saying they’re trying to identify “appropriate long-term solutions.”

But residents are tired of hearing that.

“It’s just been going on for so long and we feel there’s been empty promises,” Johnston said.

“We need somebody to act and help us, you know, shut down this house,” Robert agreed.

Following Sunday’s fire, the neighbours are hopeful the house will be torn down — finally putting an end to their problems.