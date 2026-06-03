Surrey school reopens after fire, but still fundraising for supplies, tech

Students are back in their classrooms at Surrey’s Woodland Park Elementary School, more than five months after the school was badly damaged in a fire.
Since the fire in late January, classes were held in other schools and buildings.
Now that the repairs are complete, the students are back, but the school is still lacking basic school supplies, classroom materials and technology.
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The school has launched an online fundraiser to campaign for the supplies, but it has yet to reach its $35,000 goal.
“The smoke damage and the soot damage went through the entire main building, so unfortunately we lost everything,” principal Lisa Chambers said.
“All the classroom teachers have lost their resources, their personal belongings, sentimental items.”
Woodland Park has more than 450 students from Kindergarten to Grade 7.
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