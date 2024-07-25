Jasper wildfire: Video and pictures show destruction within townsite

Send this page to someone via email

For the latest updates on the Jasper wildfire situation for Thursday, July 25, 2024, read this story post.

Video and pictures taken inside the Jasper townsite show absolute devastation and destruction caused by wildfires in western Alberta.

On Monday night, Jasper National Park was evacuated as wildfires burning north and south of the Jasper townsite encroached on the mountain town.

Alberta Wildfire officials confirmed Wednesday night that structures were lost but couldn’t confirm how many or the locations of the buildings.

In a video posted online on Thursday morning, the extent of the damage became more apparent.

The video shows buildings burned to the ground and scorched vehicles parked on the side of the road.

Global News has confirmed the video was taken in the Jasper townsite but it’s not known exactly where in the town the video was captured.

Woodlands County posted pictures on Facebook Thursday that also show the devastation, including smouldering piles of rubble.

“Woodlands County answered the call to support Jasper through this unthinkable time,” the post reads. “Four crew members, Engine 31, and a command unit were sent to provide any help possible.

“Our hearts go out to Jasper and area residents and those affected by wildfires.”

The company that owns Jasper Park Lodge confirmed Wednesday night the fire had reached its grounds, but the extent of the damage was not known.

The company that owns Maligne Lodge confirmed the hotel was destroyed by fire.

In an update at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jasper National Park said there have not been any injuries reported.

“Due to the ongoing fire conditions and our focus on the response effort, it is impossible to share information about specific locations and the extent of damage at this time. As you can understand, the accuracy of this information is critical because it has a direct impact on members of the community. We will share more information as soon as we are able to ensure its accuracy.”

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.

For the latest on road closures in Alberta, you can visit the 511 Alberta website.