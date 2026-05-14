Evacuation alert issued due to out of control Alberta wildfire near Sundre

There is a wildfire burning out of control about 30 km northwest of Sundre, Alta., prompting an emergency alert to be issued for the area.
All campers, backcountry users and travellers in the area near the junction of highways 734 and 584 have been advised to leave immediately.
Residents in the area have also been told to prepare for a possible evacuation.
While there is no immediate danger to any communities, Alberta Wildfire information officer Melissa Story told Global News that the evacuation alert was issued for “precautionary reasons.”
As of about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, the fire was estimated to be approximately 130 hectares (1.3 square kilometres or 320 acres) in size, but Story said wind gusts of up to 65 km/h have been helping it spread rapidly.
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Ground crews ,helicopters and other aircraft — when smoke conditions allow — are being used to fight the fire, said Story.
There have also been numerous reports from people living in communities as far away as Olds — about 70 km to the east — that they can see and smell smoke from the fire.
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