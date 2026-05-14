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Fire

Evacuation alert issued due to out of control Alberta wildfire near Sundre

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 14, 2026 8:00 pm
1 min read
An out-of-control wildfire, burning about 30 kilometres northwest of Sundre, has prompted an evacuation alert to be issued for the area. View image in full screen
An out of control wildfire, burning about 30 kilometres northwest of Sundre, has prompted an evacuation alert to be issued for the area. Courtesy: Dwayne Leonard
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There is a wildfire burning out of control about 30 km northwest of Sundre, Alta., prompting an emergency alert to be issued for the area.

All campers, backcountry users and travellers in the area near the junction of highways 734 and 584 have been advised to leave immediately.

Residents in the area have also been told to prepare for a possible evacuation.

While area residents have been put on "evacuation alert," campers and other travellers have been told to leave the area immediately. View image in full screen
While area residents have been put on “evacuation alert,” campers and other travellers have been told to leave the area immediately. Courtesy: Dwayne Leonard

While there is no immediate danger to any communities, Alberta Wildfire information officer Melissa Story told Global News that the evacuation alert was issued for “precautionary reasons.”

Story continues below advertisement

As of about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, the fire was estimated to be approximately 130 hectares (1.3 square kilometres or 320 acres) in size, but Story said wind gusts of up to 65 km/h have been helping it spread rapidly.

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Ground crews ,helicopters and other aircraft — when smoke conditions allow — are being used to fight the fire, said Story.

Smoky skies in Carstairs on Thursday, believed to be caused by the fire that is burning about 70 kilometres to the northwest. View image in full screen
Smoky skies in Carstairs on Thursday, believed to be caused by the fire that is burning about 80 kilometres to the northwest. Global News

There have also been numerous reports from people living in communities as far away as Olds — about 70 km to the east — that they can see and smell smoke from the fire.

Click to play video: 'About 100 families forced out of homes in Woodlands County due to wildfire'
About 100 families forced out of homes in Woodlands County due to wildfire

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