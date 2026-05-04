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Canada

Sandy Beach, Alta. evacuation order lifted with wildfire under control

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 9:42 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfire in Sandy Beach, Alta., burns down three homes'
Wildfire in Sandy Beach, Alta., burns down three homes
WATCH: Wildfire in Sandy Beach, Alta., burns down three homes
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An evacuation order has been lifted for residents of Sandy Beach, Alta., after a wildfire broke out over the weekend.

Sturgeon County said in a notice late Sunday that the wildfire, which began burning on Saturday, was now under control.

More than 60 firefighters from multiple jurisdictions, including Morinville, Alexander First Nation, Parland County and Lac Ste. Anne County, were called to the village on Saturday afternoon.

Crews found cabins fully engulfed in flames, which were also spreading to trees and surrounding grass, Chad Moore, Sturgeon County fire chief and manager of protective services, told Global News on Sunday.

“Last night, [crews] finished a dozer guard wrapping around a fire and returning this morning to do a full mop up and see if it’s officially out,” he added.
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Sturgeon County said Saturday that the fire has claimed at least three homes and damaged a fourth. No injuries have been reported.

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The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Moore said it started in one residence and spread to another.

Sandy Beach is located about 65 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Click to play video: 'Sandy Beach, Alta. residents remain on evacuation standby as wildfire burns down homes'
Sandy Beach, Alta. residents remain on evacuation standby as wildfire burns down homes

— with files from Kabi Moulitharan and Katherine Ludwig

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