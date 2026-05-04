Sandy Beach, Alta. evacuation order lifted with wildfire under control

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An evacuation order has been lifted for residents of Sandy Beach, Alta., after a wildfire broke out over the weekend.

Sturgeon County said in a notice late Sunday that the wildfire, which began burning on Saturday, was now under control.

More than 60 firefighters from multiple jurisdictions, including Morinville, Alexander First Nation, Parland County and Lac Ste. Anne County, were called to the village on Saturday afternoon.

Crews found cabins fully engulfed in flames, which were also spreading to trees and surrounding grass, Chad Moore, Sturgeon County fire chief and manager of protective services, told Global News on Sunday.

“Last night, [crews] finished a dozer guard wrapping around a fire and returning this morning to do a full mop up and see if it’s officially out,” he added.

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Sturgeon County said Saturday that the fire has claimed at least three homes and damaged a fourth. No injuries have been reported.

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The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Moore said it started in one residence and spread to another.

Sandy Beach is located about 65 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

2:34 Sandy Beach, Alta. residents remain on evacuation standby as wildfire burns down homes

— with files from Kabi Moulitharan and Katherine Ludwig