Sandy Beach, Alta. evacuation order lifted with wildfire under control

An evacuation order has been lifted for residents of Sandy Beach, Alta., after a wildfire broke out over the weekend.
Sturgeon County said in a notice late Sunday that the wildfire, which began burning on Saturday, was now under control.
More than 60 firefighters from multiple jurisdictions, including Morinville, Alexander First Nation, Parland County and Lac Ste. Anne County, were called to the village on Saturday afternoon.
Crews found cabins fully engulfed in flames, which were also spreading to trees and surrounding grass, Chad Moore, Sturgeon County fire chief and manager of protective services, told Global News on Sunday.
Sturgeon County said Saturday that the fire has claimed at least three homes and damaged a fourth. No injuries have been reported.
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The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Moore said it started in one residence and spread to another.
Sandy Beach is located about 65 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
— with files from Kabi Moulitharan and Katherine Ludwig
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