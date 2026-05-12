About 140 Woodlands County families forced out of homes due to wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

About 140 rural Alberta families have been forced out of their homes due to a wildfire in Woodlands County, located 180 km northwest of Edmonton.

The wildfire is burning southeast of the town of Whitecourt. It appears the fire has shrunk a little since Monday, but Woodlands County Reeve Dave Kusch said it’s unclear whether it has damaged any homes.

An evacuation order issued Monday afternoon remains in effect Tuesday.

Woodlands County said it understands residents are eager to return home but they can’t until it’s safe. Kusch said a re-entry plan is in the works, with the tentative date set for Thursday, May 14.

Kusch said the dry spring conditions helped fuel the fire’s rapid spread on Monday, as trees and bushes have not greened up yet.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Alberta Wildfire said the blaze, WWF017, is still out of control and about 51.5 hectares, or 126 acres, in size — down about 3.5 hectares from Monday night.

It’s located in the West Ridge subdivision, which is about 3.5 km southeast of Whitecourt and less than a kilometre from Highway 43.

View image in full screen The Woodlands County wildfire evacuation zone as of Monday, May 11, 2026. Woodlands County

Due to windy conditions on Monday, the wildfire was pushed east away from Whitecourt and has remained south of the highway, which is a major route through northwestern Alberta.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Alberta Wildfire had two night-vision helicopters working on the fire overnight, along with firefighters and multiple pieces of heavy equipment.

The provincial agency said firefighters, aircraft and equipment made good progress but there is still work to be done.

Story continues below advertisement

Heavy equipment made a containment line around the fire to prevent spread and municipal firefighters have been working alongside Alberta Wildfire crews to help reinforce the lines. Aid has also been sent in from Yellowhead County, Lac Ste. Anne County and the Town of Whitecourt Fire Department.

The county said dozers encircled approximately 90 per cent of the fire, but the remaining areas are too wet for equipment access at this time.

The province said structure protection has been deployed to protect homes and critical infrastructure in the area.

2:16 Out-of-control wildfire prompts evacuation south of Whitecourt

Alberta Wildfire said the wildfire danger is extreme for the entire Whitecourt Forest Area — the top of the agency’s rating scale.

As of just before noon Tuesday, the county said the smoke is currently lying low.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, winds are a light 10 km/h and blowing out of the southwest, but the province said the wind will be switching to blow southeast later in the evening.

Right now, there are crossover conditions — which means the temperature is higher than the relative humidity — and that can create more intense fire behaviour.

Residents who had to leave were asked to gather their pets, documents and medication and report to the evacuation reception centre at the Allan and Jean Millar Centre in Whitecourt.

As of just before noon Tuesday, the county did not have an update on the status of power to peoples’ homes and was awaiting updates from Fortis Alberta. Global News saw several Fortis crews in the area on Tuesday.

The county reminded all people to stay out of the evacuation area, including avoiding the use of side-by-sides and off-highway vehicles.

“Unauthorized access creates additional wildfire risk and puts residents and firefighting crews in danger,” the county said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Those in need of assistance were asked to contact the Woodlands County 24/7Evacuee Hotline 825-401-8409 for more information, and hotel and food vouchers.

1:38 Several grass fires burn in Edmonton as city ups prevention measures

—with files from The Canadian Press