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Fire

Dozens of people flee fire in downtown Calgary high-rise

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 29, 2026 9:13 pm
1 min read
A column of thick smoke could be seen rising over downtown Calgary after a fire broke out in a downtown high rise Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
A column of thick smoke could be seen rising over downtown Calgary after a fire broke out in a downtown high-rise Friday afternoon. Courtesy: Dustin Link
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Dozens of people were forced to scramble to safety after a fire broke out in a downtown Calgary high-rise Friday afternoon.

The Calgary fire department said it got the call around 4:20 p.m. to a building in 1000 block of 13 Avenue S.W.

A column of thick smoke could be seen rising from the top of the high-rise across downtown Calgary, prompting the first firefighters who arrived on scene to call for more resources.

While dozens of the building's residents managed to scramble to safety, others chose to shelter in place. View image in full screen
While dozens of the building’s residents managed to scramble to safety, others chose to shelter in place. Global News

There are 72 units in the building and while many were able to evacuate their suites, Calgary Fire Department Information Officer Alex Kwan said others chose to shelter in place.

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“If the fire is not in somebody’s unit they can safely shelter in place particularly if they use a mobility aid, a wheelchair or walker or something like that so you can’t get down the stairs safely,” said Kwan.

The fire broke out around 4:20 p.m. on Friday in the 1000 block of 13 Avenue S.W. View image in full screen
The fire broke out around 4:20 p.m. on Friday in the 1000 block of 13 Avenue S.W. Coutesy: Richard Funk

“Then you’re better to stay in your suite, leave the door closed, use something like blankets or jackets to keep any smoke from coming in underneath the door.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Then you're better to stay in your suite, leave the door closed, use something like blankets or jackets to keep any smoke from coming in underneath the door."
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Kwan said firefighters we’re able to quickly narrow down the location of the fire to the top floor of the building, but were unsure if it started on the roof or in one of the penthouse suites.

A CFD “overhaul team” also had to be brought in to punch holes in the ceiling to determine if the fire had further spread.

Several roads in the area were shut down and people were asked to avoid the area, which created some serious traffic backups during the busy evening rush hour.

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