Calgary fire investigators called in following a house fire in Mahogany

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A fire that broke out in the southeast Calgary community of Mahogany on Friday caused serious damage to a home and forced the temporary evacuation of several others.

The Calgary Fire Department said it got the call around 11:30 a.m.

When crews arrived they were met with heavy flames and smoke coming from the house, prompting them to call for more resources.

Luckily there was nobody home at the time, but firefighters also evacuated several neighbouring homes as a precaution.

Crews were eventually able to contain the fire to the home where it originated.

View image in full screen A house in the southeast Calgary community of Mahogany sustained extensive damage in a house fire that broke out shortly before noon on Friday. Global News

“High winds make it very, very challenging for us,” said Alex Kwan, public information officer with the Calgary Fire Department.

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“Often that wind can end up pushing the water away from where we want it to go. So there’s a lot of different pieces that we have to take into consideration.”

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Kwan said the fire appears to have started on the porch of the house and “very rapidly accelerated” up to the home, through the windows and started burning on the roof.

View image in full screen Calgary firefighters also evacuated several neighbouring homes, but luckily the damage appears to have been contained to the house where the fire started. Global News

Two CFD investigators have been called in to try to determine the cause, and other firefighters were also expected to remain on scene looking for hot spots.

The fire was just one of many calls that kept firefighters busy on Friday.

Kwan said CFD have also responded to hundreds of wind-related calls on Thursday and Friday, including uprooted trees, downed power lines and damage to homes and other buildings.

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