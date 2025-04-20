Calgary Fire Department tackles early morning blaze at condo complex under construction

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary fire crews were called to a construction site on Centre Avenue and 9a Street NE early Sunday morning after a passerby noticed flames coming from the soon to be completed condo complex.

“9-1-1 received a phone call around 5:45 a.m.; a passerby had noticed and called it in,” explained Calgary Fire Department Captain Mary Fischer. “Crews arrived to find the building under construction with smoke and flames showing.”

The fire occurred on the top floor of the Bridgeland condo complex.

Given the size of the building, the call was quickly escalated to a second alarm fire to ensure adequate resources were allocated to fight the flames.

The fire was located on the top floor of the condominium building overlooking a small courtyard on the southwest side of the building. Crews used a ladder truck to access to the upper floor to attack the blaze from outside and within the structure. No residents are currently living in the building.

“The fire was contained and no exposures were a concern. However, because the building was under construction, there’s a potential fire load,” Fischer said. “The concern of the fire spreading to other floors was certainly significant.”

Crews battled the blaze from outside and within the condo building.

No injuries were reported, and CFD crews remained on scene through the morning in order to provide a fire watch before handing control of the site back to Clark Builders.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation and anyone with photos, video, or information regarding the incident are asked to email the Calgary Fire Department at piofire@calgary.ca