Fire

Calgary Fire Department tackles early morning blaze at condo complex under construction

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted April 20, 2025 5:33 pm
1 min read
A condominium complex under construction in Bridgeland View image in full screen
Calgary fire crews were called to a construction site after a condo complex caught fire early on Sunday, April 20, 2025. Drew Stremick / Global News
Calgary fire crews were called to a construction site on Centre Avenue and 9a Street NE early Sunday morning after a passerby noticed flames coming from the soon to be completed condo complex.

“9-1-1 received a phone call around 5:45 a.m.; a passerby had noticed and called it in,” explained Calgary Fire Department Captain Mary Fischer. “Crews arrived to find the building under construction with smoke and flames showing.”

A condo complex currently under construction. View image in full screen
The fire occurred on the top floor of the Bridgeland condo complex. Drew Stremick / Global News

Given the size of the building, the call was quickly escalated to a second alarm fire to ensure adequate resources were allocated to fight the flames.

The fire was located on the top floor of the condominium building overlooking a small courtyard on the southwest side of the building. Crews used a ladder truck to access to the upper floor to attack the blaze from outside and within the structure. No residents are currently living in the building.

“The fire was contained and no exposures were a concern. However, because the building was under construction, there’s a potential fire load,” Fischer said. “The concern of the fire spreading to other floors was certainly significant.”

Fire damaged baclony View image in full screen
Crews battled the blaze from outside and within the condo building. Drew Stremick / Global News

No injuries were reported, and CFD crews remained on scene through the morning in order to provide a fire watch before handing control of the site back to Clark Builders.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation and anyone with photos, video, or information regarding the incident are asked to email the Calgary Fire Department at piofire@calgary.ca

