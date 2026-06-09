Man, 73, dies in Montreal apartment fire, arson unit investigating

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A 73-year-old man has died following a fire at a Montreal apartment early Tuesday morning.

Police say they were called to the scene on D’Avila Street near Choisy Street around 1:30 a.m.

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Paramedics were already on scene when police arrived, Service de police de la Ville de Montréal spokesperson Johany Charland said.

She said paramedics attempted resuscitation but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charland said an initial investigation suggests the fire was accidental, but the arson unit has now taken over.

The fire was contained to one unit. Charland said other units were evacuated while fire suppression efforts were underway, but those residents have since been allowed back inside.