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8 comments

  1. bwana4swahili
    July 23, 2026 at 6:41 pm

    If Trump is imposing tariffs it essentially means the US doesn’t want those items. Let’s simply put a total stop on exporting any of those items to the USA, i.e.: uranium, potash, oil & gas, electricity, steel, aluminum, auto parts, everything and see how long the USA holds out.
    The first thing to fall apart would be the US electrical grid. Auto plants would shut down. Nuclear reactors would slow or be taken off line. Farmers, already suffering, wouldn’t have fertilizer for next year. The mid-west would quickly run out of the gasoline and diesel.
    Trump is a bully and bullies are cowards. Hit him where it hurts!!

  2. Eric van Klerk
    July 23, 2026 at 6:34 pm

    Canada was warned about this long ago and chose to do nothing as typical.

  3. BettyB.
    July 23, 2026 at 6:31 pm

    That’s rich considering their own citizens are being slaughtered in their streets.

  4. kk
    July 23, 2026 at 6:22 pm

    What an Idiot Again! Get it out of office!!

  5. Raodb
    July 23, 2026 at 6:15 pm

    Banana heritage kfjdire and she was ready intrude surgery first first time Benevento kfjdire so I sjdjsjen

  6. Lori B
    July 23, 2026 at 6:11 pm

    In every article it states that Canada is the best friend to the U S…..If this is our friend, we do not need any enemies.
    I AGREE with Doug Ford….HIT THEM HARD!!!!!!!!!

  7. Anonymous
    July 23, 2026 at 6:04 pm

    using tarrifs to support his war in iran

  8. Donna
    July 23, 2026 at 6:03 pm

    The man must be bored again. IDIOT!!!

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Economy

U.S. hits dozens of countries, including Canada, with new 10% tariff

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted July 23, 2026 5:55 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada among 60 countries facing new tariffs from U.S., Trump over forced labour concerns'
Canada among 60 countries facing new tariffs from U.S., Trump over forced labour concerns
RELATED: Canada among 60 countries facing new tariffs from U.S., Trump over forced labour concerns – Jun 3, 2026
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The United States on Thursday hit dozens of countries — including Canada — with new tariffs over what the Trump administration called their “failure” to stop imports of products made with forced labour.

Sixty countries were targeted overall, with Canada among 17 nations that face a baseline 10 per cent tariff, including Mexico and the United Kingdom.

The remaining countries, which include the European Union, were hit with a 10 to 12.5 per cent tariff rate.

“Today’s action will begin to correct what is both a human rights abuse and distortive trade practice to improve the welfare of workers everywhere,” U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement.

Global News has asked the White House and Greer’s office whether the tariff will apply to goods traded under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on free trade (CUSMA).

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Back when the tariffs were first announced in June, Prime Minister Mark Carney said CUSMA-compliant goods would be exempt.

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“This is not a surprise,” Carney told reporters in Ottawa at the time.

“It’s something that the U.S. has been planning for a few months,” he added.

Click to play video: 'Proposed U.S. forced labour tariffs are ‘not a surprise,’ Carney says'
Proposed U.S. forced labour tariffs are ‘not a surprise,’ Carney says

CUSMA includes commitments for Canada and Mexico to adopt stricter forced labour protections for their supply chains. The Liberal government introduced legislation to do just that days after the U.S. announced its proposed tariffs, but the bill has not yet been passed into law.

The new tariffs will take effect just as temporary 10 per cent worldwide tariffs expire at 12:01 a.m. Friday. U.S. President Donald Trump had turned to those temporary levies after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down his so-called “reciprocal” and national emergency-based tariffs in February.

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Now he’s tapping more durable tariffs under Section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act of 1974, which permits the president to impose import taxes and other sanctions against countries found to engage in “unjustifiable,” “unreasonable” or “discriminatory” trade practices.

Trump used Section 301 to impose big tariffs on China in his first term, and they survived court challenges.

The new tariffs come as Canada faces the prospect of steep 50 per cent tariffs on a swath of products — including those covered by CUSMA — now set to take effect on Aug. 19.

Trump announced those tariffs earlier this week, which he said were in response to Canada’s retaliatory measures over his initial tariffs as well as supply management import quotas for the Canadian diary industry.

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