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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    July 24, 2026 at 6:28 pm

    Who are leftists going to blame for this? Maybe look in the mirror.

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Fire

Photos show wildfires raging across parts of British Columbia

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 24, 2026 5:58 pm
2 min read
A wildfire burning near Boston Bar has the area evacuated and the highway closed. View image in full screen
A wildfire burning near Boston Bar has the area evacuated and the highway closed. Courtesy: Larissa Janzen.
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Hundreds of people are out of their homes due to huge wildfires burning across British Columbia.

Thousands more are on evacuation alert as wildfire crews battle the flames from the ground and the air.

In the Boston Bar area, the Brunswick Complex continues to burn.

It is made up of the Ainslie Creek, the Brunswick Creek fire and the Anderson Creek fire.

Click to play video: 'BC wildfire danger July 23'
BC wildfire danger July 23
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The BC Wildfire Service says hot and dry conditions on Thursday led to aggressive fire behaviour and rapid growth along the northern edge of the fire, above Canyon Alpine. The head of the Anderson Creek wildfire has merged with the southern edge of the Ainslie Creek wildfire.

Structural firefighters continue to maintain sprinkler systems and are actively defending structures around Boston Bar, Boston Bar First Nation and Canyon Alpine, the BC Wildfire Service said in an update.

The Pear Lake wildfire, north of Lillooet, has forced three evacuation orders and two alerts, including the entire Village of Clinton.

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The BC Wildfire Service says it anticipates further fire growth and an increase in fire activity throughout the day on Friday as warm and dry conditions continue.

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More smoke is likely to be observed in the following days, particularly in the afternoon and evening periods.

The Pear Lake wildfire burning near Clinton. Courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service. View image in full screen
The Pear Lake wildfire burning near Clinton. Courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service. BC Wildfire Service
The Pear Lake wildfire burning near Clinton. Courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service. View image in full screen
The Pear Lake wildfire burning near Clinton. Courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service.
The Pear Creek wildfire burning near Clinton. View image in full screen
The Pear Lake wildfire burning near Clinton. BC Wildfire Service

The French Bar Creek wildfire is burning northwest of the Pear Lake wildfire.

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It is not a wildfire of note, but it is more than 13,000 hectares in size and burning out of control.

The fire is burning upslope in steep and rocky terrain.

The French Bar Creek fire is burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre. Courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service. View image in full screen
The French Bar Creek fire is burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre. Courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service.
The French Bar Creek fire is burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre. Courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service. View image in full screen
The French Bar Creek fire is burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre. Courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service.

The Felker wildfire, in the Cariboo Fire Centre, was discovered on July 23 and has already forced an evacuation order and two evacuation alerts.

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The Felker wildfire is seen from the air. Courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service. View image in full screen
The Felker wildfire is seen from the air. Courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service.

The Bonanza Creek wildfire is burning near the South Chilcotin Mountains Park, about 20 km north of Gold Bridge.

It is an estimated 7,000 hectares in size and the BC Wildfire Service says that crews are continuing work on containment lines on the southern flank of the fire, as well as structure protection in the area.

The Bonanza Creek wildfire, burning in the South Chilcotin Mountains Provincial Park. Courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service. View image in full screen
The Bonanza Creek wildfire, burning in the South Chilcotin Mountains Provincial Park. Courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service.
The Bonanza Creek wildfire, burning in the South Chilcotin Mountains Provincial Park. Courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service. View image in full screen
The Bonanza Creek wildfire, burning in the South Chilcotin Mountains Provincial Park. Courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service.
The Bonanza Creek wildfire, burning in the South Chilcotin Mountains Provincial Park. Courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service. View image in full screen
The Bonanza Creek wildfire, burning in the South Chilcotin Mountains Provincial Park. Courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service.

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