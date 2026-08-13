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Fire

Highway 97 between Penticton and Kelowna reopens with limited hours

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 13, 2026 2:50 pm
1 min read
An aerial firefighting crew drops water from a helicopter on the Bald Range wildfire near Summerland, B.C., in this Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, handout photo. View image in full screen
An aerial firefighting crew drops water from a helicopter on the Bald Range wildfire near Summerland, B.C., in this Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — B.C. Wildfire Service (Mandatory Credit)
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Highway 97 is now open for through traffic between Penticton, B.C., and Kelowna after being closed due to wildfires burning in the area.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) said the highway will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day and speed limits have been reduced to 70 km/h.

Crews will be continuing to work overnight.

The regional district said there is no access to any of the side roads to enter evacuation order areas without a valid RDOS Temporary Access Pass (TAP).

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Those with a temporary access pass will be provided information about which access point to use.

The situation may change with limited notice, so people should be prepared for that, RDOS said.

If drivers do not obey all restrictions, the highway may need to close to public traffic again.

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Click to play video: 'Rapid damage assessments underway near B.C.’s Bald Range wildfire'
Rapid damage assessments underway near B.C.’s Bald Range wildfire

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