Penticton search and rescue members helped others evacuate as their homes burned

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Penticton, B.C., Search and Rescue members responded to the Bald Range wildfire over the weekend, working alongside RCMP officers, BC Wildfire Service and neighbouring search and rescue teams.

Now it has been revealed that several members of the team lost their homes in the massive wildfire, yet continued to report for duty and assist with evacuations.

Many of their families were also evacuated from their homes in Summerland and Faulder.

“Our members were out knocking on doors and helping people evacuate while many were facing evacuation from their own homes,” Jesse MacDonald, public affairs officer for Penticton Search and Rescue, said.

“That speaks to the commitment of our volunteers and their dedication to keeping our community safe.”

The teams’ helicopter unit also worked alongside Top Flight to look for people reported missing during the evacuation.

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Other search and rescue teams also responded to calls for help, including Princeton, Central Okanagan, Oliver, Osoyoos, Rossland and Grand Forks.

2:22 Rapid damage assessments underway near B.C.’s Bald Range wildfire

“This was one of those events that brought our SAR teams closer together,” Norman Cole, president of Penticton Search and Rescue, said.

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“Working side by side through a very difficult response strengthened relationships with our neighbouring teams that will carry well beyond this incident.”

In total, 68 search and rescue volunteers from Penticton and other neighbouring teams supported the evacuation efforts.

During the Bald Range wildfire response, these unpaid volunteers contributed just under 4,000 hours on task, not including meetings, planning, organizing or standby time.

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Wildfire crews are continuing to attack the out-of-control Bald Range fire nearly a week after it was sparked.

The fire has grown to more than 19,000 hectares.

The Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District has begun rapid damage assessments in some communities and will continue to work as long as it’s safe.

Teams are developing a re-entry pre-plan, but as of right now, this is still an active fire zone.

There is no timeline on when 12,000 Summerland residents, as well as thousands of others from surrounding areas, will be allowed to return home.