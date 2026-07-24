Entire Village of Clinton on evacuation order due to Fiftynine Creek wildfire

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Everyone living in the Village of Clinton, B.C., must leave immediately due to the fast-moving and aggressive Fiftynine Creek wildfire.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District upgraded the evacuation alert, issued on Wednesday, to an evacuation order on Friday afternoon.

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A Reception Centre is located in Kamloops at the McArthur Island Sport and Events Centre, 1655 Island Parkway.

If anyone requires transportation assistance from the area, call the Village of Clinton at 250-459-2261. There will be buses at the community hall to evacuate any individuals who need help getting out of town.