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Fire

Entire Village of Clinton on evacuation order due to Fiftynine Creek wildfire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 24, 2026 3:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hot, dry conditions fuel B.C. wildfires as evacuation orders expand'
Hot, dry conditions fuel B.C. wildfires as evacuation orders expand
WATCH: From Boston Bar to Kimberley and Clinton, fast-moving wildfires are forcing British Columbia to expand evacuation alerts and orders. Sarah MacDonald reports from Kamloops on how some people fled their homes on short notice, and what could further complicate the mission to extinguish the flames.
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Everyone living in the Village of Clinton, B.C., must leave immediately due to the fast-moving and aggressive Fiftynine Creek wildfire.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District upgraded the evacuation alert, issued on Wednesday, to an evacuation order on Friday afternoon.

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A Reception Centre is located in Kamloops at the McArthur Island Sport and Events Centre, 1655 Island Parkway.

If anyone requires transportation assistance from the area, call the Village of Clinton at 250-459-2261. There will be buses at the community hall to evacuate any individuals who need help getting out of town.

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