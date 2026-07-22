Village of Clinton under evacuation alert due to Fiftynine Creek wildfire

The Village of Clinton is under an evacuation alert as of Wednesday afternoon due to the Fiftynine Creek wildfire burning nearby.
In addition, the Thompson Nicola Regional District has expanded an evacuation order and an evacuation alert for the Bonaparte Plateau area in Electoral Area E due to the same wildfire.
The Fiftynine Creek wildfire is an estimated 10,277 hectares and was discovered on July 17.
It is believed to have been started by lightning.
For residents under evacuation alert, they should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
There will also be an event at the community hall on Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss evacuation preparedness.
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Residents under evacuation alert should make a plan if they have to leave quickly, pack essential items and make plans for pets and livestock.
If transportation assistance is required, contact the Village of Clinton at 250-459-2261.
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