WestJet passengers can change or cancel flights ahead of looming strike

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WestJet passengers with flights booked between July 30 and Aug. 4 are now able to make a one-time change or cancellation to their bookings with no fee.

The airline says that the change is meant to “provide guests with greater flexibility and confidence in their upcoming travel plans” as the possibility of a strike involving the airline’s flight attendants looms.

“Given the high volume of summer travel, we are providing guests with additional flexibility so they can make the travel decisions that best meet their needs,” the airline said in a policy update on its website.

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“WestJet Encore flights booked on a Q400 and WestJet codeshare flights operated by our airline partners will not be impacted in the event of a disruption.”

The statement added: “WestJet remains actively engaged in negotiations and is fully prepared to make meaningful improvements that work for cabin crew members while balancing the future sustainability of WestJet. We are optimistic we can arrive at an agreement.”

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Earlier this month, WestJet flight attendants voted 99.4 per cent in favour of a strike, meaning that 4,400 union members represented by CUPE Local 8125 could legally walk off the job as early as Aug. 2.

A strike would effectively ground Canada’s second-largest airline in the middle of the August long weekend, a major travel period between Aug. 1 and the statutory holiday on Aug. 3.