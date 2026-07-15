WestJet flight attendants vote in favour of strike as soon as Aug. 2

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WestJet flight attendants have voted 99.4 per cent in favour of a strike, which could leave many Canadian travellers facing potential flight disruptions amid summer vacations.

With the results of the vote coming in Wednesday morning, about 4,400 union members represented by CUPE Local 8125 could legally walk off the job as early as Aug. 2.

A strike would effectively ground Canada’s second-largest airline the day before a statutory holiday in many provinces.

0:29 WestJet mechanics ratify collective agreement after long weekend strike

A CUPE representative told Global News that 97.3 per cent of flight attendants participated in the vote. Negotiations between the two sides have been ongoing for about 10 months.

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This would be the second consecutive summer in which Canadian air travellers are faced with the possibility of a labour disruption at one of the country’s major airlines, with 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants walking off the job last August over the issue of unpaid work.