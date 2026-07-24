Evacuation order expanded in the areas of Clinton, Kelly Lake due to wildfire

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The Thompson Nicola Regional District has expanded an evacuation order for 118 properties on Friday morning.

The order is expanded due to the immediate danger to life and safety caused by the Pear Lake wildfire, which is an estimated 1,384 hectares in size and burning in south-central B.C.

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The properties are in Electoral Area “E” (Bonaparte-Plateau) and approximately 58 addressed properties west of Clinton and east of Kelly Lake remain on evacuation order.

Newly impacted areas include approximately 60 addressed properties.

Anyone in the area must leave immediately.