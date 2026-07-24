Trump says original Gordie Howe bridge deal is dead, contradicting Carney

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10 comments

  1. Ian
    July 24, 2026 at 2:06 pm

    I would trust Carney over Scheer any day

  2. Trish Van Bastelaere
    July 24, 2026 at 2:01 pm

    Big surprise…Trump lies, over and over and you are questioning the integrity of Mark Carney? Give me a break!!

  3. Anonymous
    July 24, 2026 at 2:00 pm

    Conservatives are liars. Hateful anti Canadian.

  4. Pauline MacLeod
    July 24, 2026 at 1:59 pm

    I don’t believe anything that Trump says.

  5. Frank
    July 24, 2026 at 1:58 pm

    There are two agreements one with Michigan state and one with Trump. It was clearly stated yesterday from Carney. Journalists shall make the corrections

  6. Journalist should make the correction
    July 24, 2026 at 1:56 pm

    There are two agreements one with Michigan state and one with Trump. It was clearly stated yesterday from Carney.

  7. Clayton
    July 24, 2026 at 1:55 pm

    Omg are we really still writing Trump articles daily? This is why he keeps targeting Canada you keep his name in headlines negatively daily. It’s old and boring stop giving him so much press

  8. Barry
    July 24, 2026 at 1:52 pm

    Trump continues to state that Canada (and every other country) is paying the US tariff money. Tariffs are paid by the importer not the exporter. The US pays the tariffs he imposes on Canada.

  9. Lynne Dee
    July 24, 2026 at 1:46 pm

    Until there is a new president who will adhere to the original agreement, I think the bridge should be made into a public park with restaurants, outdoor music, markets stalls, and amusement rides/playground and lovely fountains and lots of plants in pots. Wouldn’t that be fun?

  10. Try This
    July 24, 2026 at 1:44 pm

    The US is getting 1/2 of a bridge for free. Canada is paying all the bills. And that is not good enough for them. So… open our end, and wait for the US to kick out the tyrant.
    And tear up the foolish agreement that gives them profits on our bridge. We will be generous after the bridge is paid for.

    Watch Carnival Carney try to give it away again.

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Canada

Trump says original Gordie Howe bridge deal is dead, contradicting Carney

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted July 24, 2026 1:24 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney ‘absolutely’ misled Canadians on Gordie Howe International Bridge revenue deal: Scheer'
Carney ‘absolutely’ misled Canadians on Gordie Howe International Bridge revenue deal: Scheer
Canada’s opposition House leader Andrew Scheer is calling out Prime Minister Mark Carney for 'misleading the Canadian people' amid controversy stemming from details in the Canada-U.S. contract for the soon-to-open Gordie Howe International Bridge.
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U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that the original deal on the disbursement of revenues from the Gordie Howe International Bridge “no longer stands” after his administration struck a new agreement, raising more questions about Prime Minister Mark Carney’s own claims about the arrangement.

Trump’s post on Truth Social came during a ribbon-cutting ceremony being held by Canadian officials in Windsor to mark the opening of the new bridge to Detroit, which is officially set for Monday.

“Canada disinvited the United States of America to the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge, which is fine, considering they are paying substantial TARIFFS to the United States,” Trump wrote.

“The original Deal on the Bridge, which was terribly negotiated by a previous Administration, no longer stands. We changed the terms of the Deal so that the United States of America now gets 50% of the Profit.”

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A day earlier, Carney said the opposite.

“The underlying agreement between Canada and Michigan remains in place,” Carney told reporters in Prince Edward Island, where he was meeting with Canada’s premiers.

Click to play video: 'Gordie Howe bridge deal appears to contradict Carney'
Gordie Howe bridge deal appears to contradict Carney

That original agreement, signed in 2012 and later approved by Trump during his first term, envisioned that Canada would collect the full toll revenues until the debt accrued from shouldering the full $6.4 billion cost of building the bridge is paid off, plus interest. After that, revenues would be split evenly between Canada and the U.S.

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However, the text of the new agreement in principle states that Canada will make payments to the U.S. totalling 50 per cent of “net bridge and crossing related revenues” for the first 15 years, and doesn’t clearly define what counts as operating costs or make mention of Canada’s debt.

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Carney said Thursday the new deal was “in parallel with” the original 2012 agreement.

“There’s an alignment of incentives, the combination of that (2012) agreement and the sharing under that,” he added.

Asked by Global News about Trump’s post at Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson backed up Carney’s claims.

“The Canada-Michigan crossing agreement and the recently negotiated agreement in principle between Canada and the United States remain unchanged from Canada’s perspective,” Robertson told reporters.

He called the new deal a “short-term collaboration around sharing the net revenue,” while the “long-term payback” of Canada’s debt over roughly 50 years will still be achieved.

“Canada will be paid back for this bridge,” Robertson said.

“That’s part of the deal. But in these initial years there will be sharing of the net revenue. We don’t anticipate that being very much given all of the costs at the front end with this bridge in the initial years of operating it.”

The House of Commons government operations committee is set to meet next week regarding a request from opposition members to investigate the terms of the agreement.

Asked by reporters Thursday if he believes Carney has misled Canadians over the terms of the bridge revenue-sharing deal, Conservative House leader Andrew Scheer said “absolutely.”

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“He told Canadians that Canadians would be paid back first, that the construction and debt servicing costs would be factored into this,” he said. “Now we know that just wasn’t true.”

—With files from Global’s Uday Rana, Ariel Rabinovitch and Mackenzie Gray

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