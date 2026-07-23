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4 comments

  1. lw
    July 23, 2026 at 9:53 am

    Canada,s Mr. Carney is the best thing for this country at this time, I would re-elect him in a second . Person,s speaking ill of him should do their homework before saying anything his negotiating abilities are amazing and are increasing our country,s popularity around the world. Thank you for your leadership.

  2. Dexter Ross
    July 23, 2026 at 9:52 am

    lol. Is Carney going “Elbows Up”. What a total flop he has been Trump owns Canada. As an Albertan, I would prefer to be with the USA.

  3. Anonymous
    July 23, 2026 at 9:30 am

    Canada needs to take over the states , get rid of the borders and give Trump the boot, take a vote

  4. Con-man Carney
    July 23, 2026 at 8:39 am

    So much for being the “Trump Whisperer”, How’s your new world order working out now PM Carney? Did no one read Mark Carney’s resume? He nearly bankrupted the entire European union simultaneously, it will take them decades to recover from his harmful, divisive policies. He did this all whole enriching himself at taxpayers expense, he’s a con artist.

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Carney to meet premiers as Canada faces down new U.S. tariff threat

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2026 8:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘We can’t keep rolling over for Donald Trump’: Canada’s premiers oppose new U.S. tariffs'
‘We can’t keep rolling over for Donald Trump’: Canada’s premiers oppose new U.S. tariffs
WATCH ABOVE: 'We can’t keep rolling over for Donald Trump': Canada’s premiers oppose new U.S. tariffs
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Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with Canada’s premiers in Prince Edward Island Thursday amid new tariff threats from the United States.

The First Ministers Meeting comes just days after U.S. President Donald Trump signed orders to increase tariffs by 50 per cent on a variety of Canadian goods, ranging from hockey sticks to honey to cement.

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The U.S. says the tariffs, to be applied Aug. 19, are in response to provincial bans on U.S. liquor, Canada’s supply-managed dairy system and quotas on certain U.S. vehicles.

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The premiers say they’re united behind Carney and his negotiators as the federal government tries to de-escalate trade tensions and work on renewing the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement.

Click to play video: 'From wigs to wine, Canadian goods targeted in Trump’s latest tariff threats'
From wigs to wine, Canadian goods targeted in Trump’s latest tariff threats

But the country’s 13 provincial and territorial leaders will also come to the table with their own requests for Ottawa to increase federal health care funding and accelerate approval for major projects.

The premiers’ face time with Carney comes at the end of a three-day conference in Charlottetown hosted by P.E.I. Premier Rob Lantz.

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