Carney to meet premiers as Canada faces down new U.S. tariff threat

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with Canada’s premiers in Prince Edward Island Thursday amid new tariff threats from the United States.

The First Ministers Meeting comes just days after U.S. President Donald Trump signed orders to increase tariffs by 50 per cent on a variety of Canadian goods, ranging from hockey sticks to honey to cement.

More than 160 years ago, the Charlottetown Conference began the work of building this country. Today, I’m meeting with the Premiers on P.E.I. to carry that work forward with the same ambition — to build a stronger, more united Canada for all. — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) July 23, 2026

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. says the tariffs, to be applied Aug. 19, are in response to provincial bans on U.S. liquor, Canada’s supply-managed dairy system and quotas on certain U.S. vehicles.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The premiers say they’re united behind Carney and his negotiators as the federal government tries to de-escalate trade tensions and work on renewing the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement.

2:01 From wigs to wine, Canadian goods targeted in Trump’s latest tariff threats

But the country’s 13 provincial and territorial leaders will also come to the table with their own requests for Ottawa to increase federal health care funding and accelerate approval for major projects.

The premiers’ face time with Carney comes at the end of a three-day conference in Charlottetown hosted by P.E.I. Premier Rob Lantz.