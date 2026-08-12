Bus driver charged after rollover in Ontario town leaves 17 injured

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A bus driver has been charged after a rollover in northern Ontario sent 17 passengers to hospital, police say.

Officers were called to Highway 17, about 25 km north of Wawa, Ont., shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) release said.

Police said a passenger bus had rolled onto its side and landed in a ditch.

Several passengers reported injuries and emergency crews were called to the scene.

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Seventeen passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries and have since been released, according to police.

Following an investigation, the bus driver was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police did not release the driver’s name or provide details about what may have caused the crash.

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OPP remained at the scene Tuesday as crews worked to remove the bus.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam video that could help investigators to contact the Superior East Wawa OPP.