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Canada

Alberta RCMP officers set to switch to new uniforms this week

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted August 12, 2026 4:01 pm
1 min read
This RCMP handout showcases the new navy blue uniforms Alberta Mounties will begin wearing on Aug. 15. View image in full screen
This RCMP handout showcases the new navy blue uniforms Alberta Mounties will begin wearing on Aug. 15. Alberta RCMP / Supplied
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Alberta’s RCMP officers will soon be donning a new look.

Starting Aug. 15, front-line RCMP officers at Alberta detachments will begin to wear new navy blue shirts.

The changes have been rolling out across Canada since last October, when Mounties in Prince Edward Island began wearing the new look.

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Earlier this summer, the RCMP also announced the upcoming modernization of their police vehicles featuring an industry-standard livery.

Alberta RCMP say officers may still be wearing the current grey uniform shirts during the transition period.

“The RCMP understands seeing a new uniform colour may cause confusion,” Mounties wrote in a statement Wednesday.

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“There have been recent incidents of individuals impersonating police. If you have any concerns about the identity of a police officer you are interacting with, you can ask the officer for identification.”

Mounties also say you can contact your local detachment’s non-emergency line to determine if there is a police officer at your location.

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