Fire

Dog sparks Ontario house fire by chewing battery-operated ski glove

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted January 8, 2026 4:49 pm
2 min read
Ottawa firefighters rescue dog after chewing battery-powered glove sparks house fire
Ottawa Fire Services say a dog accidentally started a house fire in Orleans after chewing on a heated ski glove with a lithium-ion battery. Firefighters were called to a home on Bevington Walk, where flames were seen coming from a first-floor window and heavy smoke filled the house. Crews rescued the unharmed dog, quickly contained the fire and confirmed one adult and one child were displaced.
Ottawa firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire in Orléans on Thursday morning, after it chewed on a lithium-ion battery, which ignited inside the home.

Ottawa Fire Services received a call at 9:07 a.m. from a monitoring company reporting an active fire alarm at a two-storey home in the 200 block of Bevington Walk.

The homeowner, who was not at the residence at the time, confirmed through interior security cameras that there was an active fire inside the home.

Multiple 911 callers also reported seeing flames as they drove past the residence.

Firefighters arrived within four minutes and found heavy smoke and flames coming from a first-floor bay window. Crews launched a fast attack, quickly knocking down the flames before they could spread further.

While firefighters continued extinguishment efforts inside the home, a secondary crew conducted a search and found a dog, which was safely carried outside. The animal was not injured.

The fire was brought under control by 9:23 a.m., roughly 10 minutes after crews arrived on scene.

Firefighters conducted two full searches to confirm no people were inside, opened walls to check for fire extension, and used high-pressure fans to clear smoke from the home.

 

No injuries were reported, but one adult and one child have been displaced.

An Ottawa Fire investigator determined the fire was caused by a heated skiing glove containing a lithium-ion battery.

Security camera footage showed the family dog grabbed the glove and chewed it, damaging the battery and causing it to ignite.

Ottawa Fire Services is reminding residents that lithium-ion batteries can pose a serious fire risk if damaged or improperly handled and should be kept out of reach of pets and children.

Authorities are reminding the public that lithium-ion batteries can pose a serious fire risk if they are damaged, punctured, crushed, or improperly handled.

Residents are urged to store lithium-ion batteries safely, keep them away from pets and children, and dispose of any damaged or malfunctioning devices immediately.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

