Dog sparks Ontario house fire by chewing battery-operated ski glove

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire in Orléans on Thursday morning, after it chewed on a lithium-ion battery, which ignited inside the home.

Ottawa Fire Services received a call at 9:07 a.m. from a monitoring company reporting an active fire alarm at a two-storey home in the 200 block of Bevington Walk.

The homeowner, who was not at the residence at the time, confirmed through interior security cameras that there was an active fire inside the home.

Multiple 911 callers also reported seeing flames as they drove past the residence.

Firefighters arrived within four minutes and found heavy smoke and flames coming from a first-floor bay window. Crews launched a fast attack, quickly knocking down the flames before they could spread further.

Story continues below advertisement

While firefighters continued extinguishment efforts inside the home, a secondary crew conducted a search and found a dog, which was safely carried outside. The animal was not injured.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The fire was brought under control by 9:23 a.m., roughly 10 minutes after crews arrived on scene.

Firefighters conducted two full searches to confirm no people were inside, opened walls to check for fire extension, and used high-pressure fans to clear smoke from the home.

Firefighters quickly contained a fire in an Orléans home this morning and safely rescued a dog from inside the residence. At approximately 09:07, the Ottawa Fire Services Communications Division received a call from a monitoring company reporting an active fire alarm in a… pic.twitter.com/0QUzc9anCE — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) January 8, 2026

No injuries were reported, but one adult and one child have been displaced.

An Ottawa Fire investigator determined the fire was caused by a heated skiing glove containing a lithium-ion battery.

Story continues below advertisement

Security camera footage showed the family dog grabbed the glove and chewed it, damaging the battery and causing it to ignite.

Ottawa Fire Services is reminding residents that lithium-ion batteries can pose a serious fire risk if damaged or improperly handled and should be kept out of reach of pets and children.

Authorities are reminding the public that lithium-ion batteries can pose a serious fire risk if they are damaged, punctured, crushed, or improperly handled.

Residents are urged to store lithium-ion batteries safely, keep them away from pets and children, and dispose of any damaged or malfunctioning devices immediately.