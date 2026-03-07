Menu

Fire

Human remains found after house fire in eastern Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2026 5:37 pm
1 min read
Human remains were found after a house fire in eastern Quebec, with police saying two people may have been inside the home when the blaze broke out.
Human remains were found after a house fire in eastern Quebec, with police saying two people may have been inside the home when the blaze broke out. Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
Human remains were found following a house fire in eastern Quebec late Friday night.

Quebec provincial police say emergency crews were called shortly after 3:30 a.m. to a single-family home on 3e Rang Blais Nord in Saint-Tharcisius, in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region.

Quebec provincial police say two people may have been inside the home at the time of the fire.

Authorities say the remains could belong to the occupants, but formal identification will be carried out by the coroner.

Police say investigators were sent to the site.

The investigation into the cause and circumstances of the blaze is ongoing.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

