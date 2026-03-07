Human remains found after house fire in eastern Quebec

Human remains were found following a house fire in eastern Quebec late Friday night.
Quebec provincial police say emergency crews were called shortly after 3:30 a.m. to a single-family home on 3e Rang Blais Nord in Saint-Tharcisius, in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region.
Quebec provincial police say two people may have been inside the home at the time of the fire.
Authorities say the remains could belong to the occupants, but formal identification will be carried out by the coroner.
Police say investigators were sent to the site.
The investigation into the cause and circumstances of the blaze is ongoing.
