‘Very significant’ fire extinguished by Hamilton crews at residential complex

Hamilton’s fire chief says crews have put out a massive fire that consumed a multi-unit residential complex in Stoney Creek early Monday morning.

Chief David Cunliffe said crews were called to 23 Echovalley Dr. just after 4 a.m. Monday after receiving multiple calls.

“As the first crews were starting to arrive, they reported heavy fire showing on the west side of this building, very quickly upgraded this to a multiple alarm [for] resources from across the city,” he said. “We had flames shooting 40 feet in the air.”

Cunliffe said the fire was being fed by strong winds that caused the fire to go from an end unit through five other units.

He said five units have significant damage and one has roof-area damage.

All residents who were in the units at the time of the fire are safe, Cunliffe said, and one firefighter went to hospital for smoke inhalation as a precautionary measure.

The fire chief commended the actions of his crews in tackling what he called a “very significant” fire given the conditions.

He told Global News the complex is in an L-shape and behind where the fire erupted is another bank of units going into the area.

“We had embers and high, high heat going out of those units, so firefighters were in the back also doing what we call protecting the exposure and making sure that they [the bank of units] weren’t going on fire as well,” he said.

Fire crews have been unable to enter the building to investigate a potential cause, as there has been some structural collapse.

Cunliffe added that to his knowledege, the residents impacted have been able to find accommodations with friends and family, but the Canadian Red Cross is on hand if assistance is needed. Those whose homes were not touched by the fire should be able to return home soon.

Though the blaze has been mostly extinguished, Cunliffe noted they are still putting out some hot spots in the building.

The Ontario fire marshal’s office has been contacted.