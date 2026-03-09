Fire destroys Airdrie home, damages neighbouring property

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews in Airdrie say an early morning blaze at a home in the community has resulted in a total loss of the dwelling.

Firefighters were called to a carriage-style home above a garage on Channelside Drive SW, in the Canals neighbourhood, at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

“The occupant was able to evacuate themselves and their pets … although there is some damage to the adjoining structures, (firefighters) were able to stop the spread,” explained Airdrie deputy fire Chief, Simon Bradley.

“Thankfully, the main house, [the] primary house on this property, didn’t suffer any damage. Some of the hardie board did protect that building from much damage.”

Bradley says the lone occupant in the home at the time didn’t suffer any injuries.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Airdrie has some of these residences that are carriage style homes — the garage has living quarters up above and its own addressed property that’s separate from the main house,” Bradley said.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews had to remove vehicles from the ground-level garage space to gain access to the property.

There’s no word on what caused the fire, but the building is described as a “total loss.”

Crews continue to investigate.