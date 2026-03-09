Menu

Fire

Fire destroys Airdrie home, damages neighbouring property

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted March 9, 2026 6:45 pm
1 min read
This carriage-style home on Channelside Drive SW in Airdrie is a complete loss after a fire broke out on the property early Monday. View image in full screen
This carriage-style home on Channelside Drive SW in Airdrie is a complete loss after a fire broke out on the property early Monday. Bruce Aalhus / Global News
Fire crews in Airdrie say an early morning blaze at a home in the community has resulted in a total loss of the dwelling.

Firefighters were called to a carriage-style home above a garage on Channelside Drive SW, in the Canals neighbourhood, at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

“The occupant was able to evacuate themselves and their pets … although there is some damage to the adjoining structures, (firefighters) were able to stop the spread,” explained Airdrie deputy fire Chief, Simon Bradley.

“Thankfully, the main house, [the] primary house on this property, didn’t suffer any damage. Some of the hardie board did protect that building from much damage.”

Bradley says the lone occupant in the home at the time didn’t suffer any injuries.

“Airdrie has some of these residences that are carriage style homes — the garage has living quarters up above and its own addressed property that’s separate from the main house,” Bradley said.

Crews had to remove vehicles from the ground-level garage space to gain access to the property.

There’s no word on what caused the fire, but the building is described as a “total loss.”

Crews continue to investigate.

