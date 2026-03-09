Fire destroys Airdrie home, damages neighbouring property

Fire crews in Airdrie say an early morning blaze at a home in the community has resulted in a total loss of the dwelling.
Firefighters were called to a carriage-style home above a garage on Channelside Drive SW, in the Canals neighbourhood, at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.
“The occupant was able to evacuate themselves and their pets … although there is some damage to the adjoining structures, (firefighters) were able to stop the spread,” explained Airdrie deputy fire Chief, Simon Bradley.
Bradley says the lone occupant in the home at the time didn’t suffer any injuries.
“Airdrie has some of these residences that are carriage style homes — the garage has living quarters up above and its own addressed property that’s separate from the main house,” Bradley said.
Crews had to remove vehicles from the ground-level garage space to gain access to the property.
There’s no word on what caused the fire, but the building is described as a “total loss.”
Crews continue to investigate.
