Fire engulfs Mission seniors’ home, residents forced to evacuate

A massive fire broke out at a seniors’ home in Mission on Monday night and crews fought to knock back the flames as residents evacuated the area.

Dozens of residents spilled into the streets after their home erupted in flames and smoke around 6 p.m.

Columns of fire and smoke could be seen billowing out of the Chartwell Carrington House on the south side of 7th Avenue, with the fire appearing to come from the third floor of the multi-unit complex.

Mission RCMP said they are working to confirm that everyone made it out safely.

Residents of the retirement home were transported by bus to the Mission Leisure Centre, at 7th Avenue and Grand Street. Family members coming to meet loved ones should attend the Leisure Centre, not the retirement residence. Emergency Support Services are on scene there to help evacuees, according to the RCMP.

There is sufficient food and other supplies there; no donations are being requested at this time, says the RCMP.

There is no word yet on how the fire started or if anyone was injured.