Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire engulfs Mission seniors’ home, residents forced to evacuate

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 10, 2026 12:38 am
1 min read
A massive fire broke out at a retirement home in Mission on Monday night. View image in full screen
A massive fire broke out at a retirement home in Mission on Monday night. Rory Murphy
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A massive fire broke out at a seniors’ home in Mission on Monday night and crews fought to knock back the flames as residents evacuated the area.

Dozens of residents spilled into the streets after their home erupted in flames and smoke around 6 p.m.

Columns of fire and smoke could be seen billowing out of the Chartwell Carrington House on the south side of 7th Avenue, with the fire appearing to come from the third floor of the multi-unit complex.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mission RCMP said they are working to confirm that everyone made it out safely.

Residents of the retirement home were transported by bus to the Mission Leisure Centre, at 7th Avenue and Grand Street. Family members coming to meet loved ones should attend the Leisure Centre, not the retirement residence. Emergency Support Services are on scene there to help evacuees, according to the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

There is sufficient food and other supplies there; no donations are being requested at this time, says the RCMP.

There is no word yet on how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices