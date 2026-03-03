2 people dead in Calgary from possible CO poisoning

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police confirm that two people are dead after officers were called out early Tuesday morning to reports of two people in medical distress in the northeast community of Rundle.

Police say the call came in shortly before 1:30 a.m. to the 900 block of Rundlecairn Way, N.E.

When officers arrived, they discovered two people in a detached garage, who were removed to a nearby alley.

Despite lifesaving efforts by firefighters and paramedics, one person was declared deceased on scene, while the second person was transported to hospital, where they later died.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said testing by firefighters detected carbon monoxide levels of 300 parts per million inside the garage, which is considered a very dangerous, potentially lethal level of exposure within a few hours.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While a CFD spokesperson could not confirm that CO poisoning was the cause of death, Calgary police said the deaths are believed to be non-criminal in nature.

Story continues below advertisement

Carbon monoxide is described by Health Canada as an odourless, colourless and tasteless gas that is dangerous to human health because breathing it in reduces the blood’s ability to carry oxygen.

It is created by the burning of fuels such as propane, natural gas, gasoline, oil, coal and wood, and can only be detected with a carbon monoxide alarm (commonly known as a CO detector).

Symptoms from extended exposure at low levels include headaches, shortness of breath an difficulty walking.

Exposure at higher levels include chest pain, poor vision and difficulty thinking and at very high levels it can cause convulsions, coma and even death.

CFD said there were two vehicles found inside the garage during the call Tuesday morning, but neither of them were running at the time crews entered.

The Alberta medical examiners office is investigating.