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Canada

Toronto fire records 41% spike in call volume over 24 hours

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 8, 2026 2:58 pm
1 min read
A Toronto fire truck shown in Toronto on March 22, 2025. View image in full screen
A Toronto fire truck shown in Toronto on March 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
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Firefighters in Toronto say they’re dealing with a massive spike in emergency calls, dealing with hundreds more urgent requests.

In a social media post, Toronto fire said its crews had been called to 622 emergency incidents in the city over the previous 24 hours.

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They said that the figure was 41 per cent higher than typical call volumes for the service.

“Behind every call, our Call Takers and Dispatchers worked continuously to receive, prioritize, and support crews during this busy period,” the service wrote on social media.

Toronto fire did not give a reason for the increased call volume and did not respond to questions ahead of publication.

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