Northern Ontario couple could face fines for attempting to save lodge from wildfires

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As wildfires continue to burn across northwestern Ontario, Jenny and Kevin VanderHooft tried to save their resort. But the actions they took to do so could cost them thousands.

Jenny told Global News she has been threatened by Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) with fines for flying her drone to get video of approaching fires, as well as returning to her property during an ongoing evacuation order.

The VanderHoofts own Open Bay Lodge, a resort located in Upsala, Ont., approximately 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay. The couple said they first noticed smoke in the distance on the evening of July 12 and reported a fire to the MNR.

Their lodge burned down two days later.

When the VanderHoofts returned on July 17 while an evacuation order was still in effect, they witnessed what Kevin called “total destruction.”

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“Power lines down in our yard. Everything was burnt. The house is gone,” he said, but added that somehow, seven out of eight of their cabins were still standing.

The couple used five-gallon pails and a garbage bin to put out what was still smouldering.

“It took us nine hours. Just the two of us. No food, no water, no nothing. We just went at it,” Kevin said.

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Unsure of what was still to come, Jenny told Global News she launched her drone to see if any other fires were approaching.

That decision could now cost her a hefty fine.

On Saturday, the MNR said in a social media post it was aware of drone footage taken inside the perimeter of Fort Frances 14. It stated that the video, captured by the drone and posted online, was in contravention of Canadian Aviation Regulations.

An investigation into the VanderHoofts’ situation “remains active,” according to a ministry statement to Global News.

“As such, the ministry is unable to comment on the specific circumstances of this case at this time,” a spokesperson said.

It is illegal to fly a drone within 9.3 kilometres of wildfires, according to Transport Canada.

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“Unauthorized drones create a serious risk of collision with firefighting aircraft, forcing crews to ground their operations and putting lives at risk when every minute counts,” the agency said in a media release at the beginning of July.

Administrative monetary penalties can be imposed for people caught operating drones in these restricted areas, Transport Canada said. Fines can reach a maximum of $5,000 for individuals and $25,000 for corporations.

“Multiple penalties may apply where more than one offence has occurred,” the natural resources ministry said.

The VanderHoofts told Global News they may be facing fines for another reason.

Kevin said they were approached by MNR officials on the highway, barricading the road back to the lodge. He said he was told he could be fined more than $800 if he chose to return.

“Unauthorized entry into an area subject to an evacuation order may result in enforcement action, including charges and fines, depending on the circumstances and applicable legislation,” the natural resources ministry spokesperson told Global News.

The couple decided to return anyway, saying the $800 fine was worth trying to save $800,000 in infrastructure.

“I know they have a job to do for safety. They don’t want people in there. I get it, and I tried my hardest, but I couldn’t stay away that one day,” Kevin said.

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Fort Frances 14 is the closest wildfire to Upsala and is currently more than 51,000 hectares in size and is not under control, according to data from Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources. An evacuation order remains in effect.

More than a dozen communities and areas were forced to evacuate over the past week, including 11 First Nations.

The VanderHoofts told Global News they will deal with the fines if they are charged, but their primary focus is rebuilding their lodge.

“We have to,” Jenny said. “Our customers have been so loyal and faithful to us, and they’re like family.”