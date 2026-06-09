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Fire

Downtown Toronto apartment fire leaves 1 with minor injuries

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 9, 2026 8:24 am
1 min read
The Toronto Fire Services logo is seen in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. View image in full screen
The Toronto Fire Services logo is seen in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
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One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after an overnight apartment fire in downtown Toronto.

Firefighters were called to Bastion Street, near Bathurst Street and Fort York, around 2 a.m. to deal with smoke coming from the 20th floor of the building.

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Toronto fire said they located the source of the smoke in one unit and transferred someone in the home to paramedics.

The resident was taken to hospital and their injuries were deemed minor.

Crews stayed at the scene through the night, conducting searches.

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