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Fire

Bald Range wildfire grows again as crews warn of possible winds, thunderstorm

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 12, 2026 4:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Summerland resident loses home, music venue, and animal sanctuary'
B.C. wildfires: Summerland resident loses home, music venue, and animal sanctuary
WATCH: More crews have arrived in B.C.’s Okanagan region to help fight the Bald Range wildfire, which measures more than 18,000 hectares and is still burning out of control. In the blaze, Summerland resident Craig Milton lost not only his home, but a live concert venue, and animal sanctuary — along with decades worth of memories. Fortunately, the animals survived. Kevin Pontius reports from West Kelowna.
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The Bald Range wildfire has grown again, measuring 18,450 hectares on Wednesday morning.

However, for the first time since the wildfire started on Friday evening, Summerland, B.C., was visible across Okanagan Lake from Naramata.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (EOS) said on Wednesday that there are no changes to evacuation orders and alerts at this time.

Rapid Damage Assessments started in Trout Creek and North Beach on Tuesday. That work will continue as it is safe to do so.

The area remains unsafe with an active fire. EOC said there is no timeline for re-entry as many essential services need to be in place before any re-entry can be considered, such as utilities, power, waste disposal, roads and safety considerations.

Click to play video: 'Evacuees await word on returning home from Bald Range wildfire'
Evacuees await word on returning home from Bald Range wildfire

BC Wildfire Service is expecting winds to pick up and the possibility of thunderstorms, which may create unstable winds that could potentially increase fire behaviour.

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Highway 97 remains closed, EOS said.

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Temporary Access Permits are being given out, but are in high demand, EOS said.

Applicants must have a valid reason to re-enter. Each request is reviewed case-by-case based on safety and individual circumstances.

 Statistics provided by the EOS:

  • Current number of properties on evacuation order (451) and evacuation alert (1,065)
  • The entire District of Summerland is on evacuation order (5,688 properties)
  • Current number of Penticton Indian Band properties on evacuation order (38) and evacuation alert (1,082) 

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