Bald Range wildfire grows again as crews warn of possible winds, thunderstorm

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The Bald Range wildfire has grown again, measuring 18,450 hectares on Wednesday morning.

However, for the first time since the wildfire started on Friday evening, Summerland, B.C., was visible across Okanagan Lake from Naramata.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (EOS) said on Wednesday that there are no changes to evacuation orders and alerts at this time.

Rapid Damage Assessments started in Trout Creek and North Beach on Tuesday. That work will continue as it is safe to do so.

The area remains unsafe with an active fire. EOC said there is no timeline for re-entry as many essential services need to be in place before any re-entry can be considered, such as utilities, power, waste disposal, roads and safety considerations.

4:54 Evacuees await word on returning home from Bald Range wildfire

BC Wildfire Service is expecting winds to pick up and the possibility of thunderstorms, which may create unstable winds that could potentially increase fire behaviour.

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Highway 97 remains closed, EOS said.

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Temporary Access Permits are being given out, but are in high demand, EOS said.

Applicants must have a valid reason to re-enter. Each request is reviewed case-by-case based on safety and individual circumstances.

Statistics provided by the EOS:

Current number of properties on evacuation order (451) and evacuation alert (1,065)

The entire District of Summerland is on evacuation order (5,688 properties)