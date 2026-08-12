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Fire

Fire chief frustrated after 3 lithium-ion battery fires in 24 hours

By Trevor Popoff Global News
Posted August 12, 2026 1:36 pm
1 min read
Toronto fire crews outside an apartment building where a lithium-ion battery fire broke out on Aug. 12. View image in full screen
Toronto fire crews outside an apartment building where a lithium-ion battery fire broke out on Aug. 12.
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Jim Jessop is fed up with lithium-ion battery fires.

Toronto’s fire chief sounded off on social media after his crews responded to three separate fires involving the increasingly problematic batteries, including one that escalated to a two-alarm response level.

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Around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, crews were called to the George Street and Dundas Street East area for reports of an e-bike battery fire.

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According to reports from the scene, the fire occurred in a fourth-floor unit of an apartment building. One of several e-bike batteries in the space caught fire. A tenant then reportedly threw it in the bathtub.

Four people were cared for by Toronto paramedics at the scene. One was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“All this does is confirm what the city of Toronto and Toronto Fire Service has been saying,” Jessop said. “This is the greatest evolving fire safety risk in Canada’s largest city.”

Jessop is calling on all levels of government to “explore regulatory changes that reduce both the probability and the consequences of these fires.”

He said that if you believe a lithium ion battery is going to catch on fire, leave the room, close the door and call 9-1-1.

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