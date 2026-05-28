Wildfire west of Barrhead sets buildings on fire, residents ordered to evacuate

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Residents of a rural area northwest of Edmonton are being ordered to get out of their homes as a wildfire in the area has set buildings ablaze.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued just before 5 p.m. in the County of Barrhead, which issued a state of local emergency due to the wildfire.

The county said there are structural fires in two subdivisions around Thunder Lake, which is approximately 20 km west of Barrhead.

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The first order to evacuate was for people in the the Summerlea subdivision.

About 45 minutes later, the evacuation alert was expanded to the Thunder Lake subdivision — south of the Thunder Lake Provincial Park boat launch — where the county said there were structural fires.

It’s not known how many buildings are on fire or what type of structure they are. An area resident told Global News they began to see thick, black smoke rising into the sky from across the lake around 4:15 p.m.

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Residents in the subdivisions must evacuate immediately. They are to take Highway 18 to Barrhead and register at the county office (5306-49 Street, Barrhead, AB)

All other people should avoid the area around the fire.

A fire restriction is in effect for the county.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…