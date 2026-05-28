SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Wildfire west of Barrhead sets buildings on fire, residents ordered to evacuate

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 28, 2026 7:19 pm
1 min read
A wildfire in the Summerlea subdivision near Thunder Lake, approximately 20 km west of Barrhead, Alta. on Thursday, May 28, 2026. View image in full screen
A wildfire in the Summerlea subdivision near Thunder Lake, approximately 20 km west of Barrhead, Alta. on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Courtesy: Bayley Timm
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Residents of a rural area northwest of Edmonton are being ordered to get out of their homes as a wildfire in the area has set buildings ablaze.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued just before 5 p.m. in the County of Barrhead, which issued a state of local emergency due to the wildfire.

The county said there are structural fires in  two subdivisions around Thunder Lake, which is approximately 20 km west of Barrhead.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The first order to evacuate was for people in the the Summerlea subdivision.

About 45 minutes later, the evacuation alert was expanded to the Thunder Lake subdivision — south of the Thunder Lake Provincial Park boat launch — where the county said there were structural fires.

It’s not known how many buildings are on fire or what type of structure they are. An area resident told Global News they began to see thick, black smoke rising into the sky from across the lake around 4:15 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents in the subdivisions must evacuate immediately. They are to take Highway 18 to Barrhead and register at the county office (5306-49 Street, Barrhead, AB)

All other people should avoid the area around the fire.

A fire restriction is in effect for the county.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices