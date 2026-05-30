Fast-moving wildfire prompts evacuation order near Shellbrook, Sask.

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A fast-moving wildfire has triggered a mandatory evacuation order south of Shellbrook, Sask., as crews continue battling multiple active fires across the province.

An emergency alert issued to residents Saturday morning ordered people living from one mile west to five miles east of Shellbrook and south of Highway 3 to the RM of Shellbrook border to leave immediately.

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Officials warned that the wildfire is moving northwest and urged people not to delay evacuation.

According to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency’s latest update, there are 10 active wildfires across the province, including forest fires and grassfires.

The fire, dubbed Lobstick, was first reported on Tuesday afternoon just after 3 p.m., with fire crews attending the scene shortly after, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.