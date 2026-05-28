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Fire

Massive fire in Penticton as long-term care home under construction ignites

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 28, 2026 3:46 pm
1 min read
The flames from the fire on Green Avenue could be seen far and wide. View image in full screen
The flames from the fire on Green Avenue could be seen far and wide. Ross Todd
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Fire crews in Penticton, B.C., were called to a massive structure fire late Wednesday evening.

The city said fire and emergency crews were called to the construction site for the 48,000-square-foot, three-storey wood frame building at 453 Green Ave. at 10:12 p.m.

Fire crews arrived within six minutes, with assistance from Summerland, Naramata, Penticton Indian Band and Kaleden.

The city said it was escalated to a third-alarm fire by 10:22 p.m.

A total of 60 firefighters responded.

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“This incident required a rapid, coordinated response, and crews acted quickly to limit further damage and protect surrounding homes,” Mike Larsson, the Penticton fire chief, said in a statement.

“While significant progress has been made, there are still active fire areas on site. The unstable crane remains a key hazard and continues to affect suppression efforts. Our focus remains on maintaining safety for both residents and responders.”

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In total, 16 homes had to be evacuated due to the fire, four were damaged and 12 remain evacuated due to an unstable crane structure on the property.

There are no known injuries at this time, according to the city.

In addition, six spot fires were identified and contained after embers travelled several blocks from the main fire.

“Our thoughts are with the residents who have been impacted by this fire,” Mayor Julius Bloomfield said in a release.

“We are grateful for the professionalism and dedication of all responding crews and partner agencies. The safety of our community remains our top priority, and we will continue to support those affected as response efforts continue.”

Highway 97 remains partially closed, with single-lane alternating traffic on the west side, with no confirmed timeline for full reopening.

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