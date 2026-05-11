Out-of-control wildfire prompts evacuation south of Whitecourt

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An out-of-control wildfire has triggered an evacuation order south of Whitecourt, with officials urging residents to leave immediately.

Woodlands County said the fire is burning east of Range Road 114 and south of Highway 43, including the West Ridge subdivision.

All residents in the affected area have been ordered to evacuate right away. Officials are advising people to gather pets, important documents and medication, and to register at the evacuation reception centre at the Allan and Jean Millar Centre in Whitecourt.

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The wildfire, estimated at about 55 hectares, is located roughly 3.5 kilometres south of Whitecourt and is moving south due to windy conditions.

Alberta Wildfire says firefighters, helicopters and air tankers are actively working to contain the blaze.

The evacuation order was issued at 5:31 p.m. Monday through an Alberta Emergency Alert, with authorities warning the fire is burning out of control and could continue to spread.

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Officials say further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.