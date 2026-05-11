Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Out-of-control wildfire prompts evacuation south of Whitecourt

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 11, 2026 8:56 pm
1 min read
The evacuation order was issued at 5:31 p.m. Monday through an Alberta Emergency Alert, with authorities warning the fire is burning out of control and could continue to spread. View image in full screen
The evacuation order was issued at 5:31 p.m. Monday through an Alberta Emergency Alert, with authorities warning the fire is burning out of control and could continue to spread. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An out-of-control wildfire has triggered an evacuation order south of Whitecourt, with officials urging residents to leave immediately.

Woodlands County said the fire is burning east of Range Road 114 and south of Highway 43, including the West Ridge subdivision.

All residents in the affected area have been ordered to evacuate right away. Officials are advising people to gather pets, important documents and medication, and to register at the evacuation reception centre at the Allan and Jean Millar Centre in Whitecourt.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The wildfire, estimated at about 55 hectares, is located roughly 3.5 kilometres south of Whitecourt and is moving south due to windy conditions.

Alberta Wildfire says firefighters, helicopters and air tankers are actively working to contain the blaze.

The evacuation order was issued at 5:31 p.m. Monday through an Alberta Emergency Alert, with authorities warning the fire is burning out of control and could continue to spread.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Click to play video: 'Alberta deploys wildfire resources amid evacuation alerts, damage'
Alberta deploys wildfire resources amid evacuation alerts, damage

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices