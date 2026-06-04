Moncton child dies after medical distress call, RCMP investigating

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A child who was found in medical distress at a Moncton home over the weekend has died, according to New Brunswick RCMP.

Police say officers with the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to home on Killam Drive at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, where a child was in medical distress.

When officers arrived, paramedics were performing life-saving measures on the child, before taking them to hospital in critical condition.

The child later died in hospital.

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RCMP say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death and investigators are examining whether criminality was involved.

Police said Thursday there is no further information to share publicly as the investigation continues.

“Our thoughts are with the child’s family, friends, and community during this difficult time,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Luc Picard in an email.

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Meanwhile, Anglophone East School District confirmed the death of an elementary school student from Beaverbrook School.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of one of the members of our Beaverbrook School community, a student in our elementary level, has passed away. They will

always be a member of our Beaverbrook family,” superintendent and CEO Randolph MacLean said in a letter sent to families.

MacLean said school counsellors, Beaverbrook staff and the district’s Education Support Services Team will be available in the coming days and weeks to help students cope with the loss.

The district also distributed an information pamphlet to parents and guardians about how children may react following the tragedy.

RCMP have not released the child’s age, gender or any further details.