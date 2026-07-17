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Politics

Ontario tourism minister Stan Cho resigns over hotel expenses scandal

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted July 17, 2026 10:41 am
1 min read
Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming Stan Cho, left, speaks to media alongside Ontario Premier Doug Ford at the construction site of the future Ontario Place and science centre in Toronto, on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. View image in full screen
Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming Stan Cho, left, speaks to media alongside Ontario Premier Doug Ford at the construction site of the future Ontario Place and science centre in Toronto, on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
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Tourism, Culture and Gaming Minister Stan Cho has resigned from cabinet after a week of scandal over his spending on hotels in Toronto, despite living six kilometres from Queen’s Park.

In a statement on Friday morning, Premier Doug Ford said he had accepted Cho’s resignation.

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“Earlier today, I accepted the resignation of Stan Cho from Cabinet, effective immediately,” the premier’s office wrote. “He has acknowledged and taken responsibility for his mistake. He will continue to serve the people of Willowdale as their Member of Provincial Parliament.”

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