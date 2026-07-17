Ontario tourism minister Stan Cho resigns over hotel expenses scandal

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Tourism, Culture and Gaming Minister Stan Cho has resigned from cabinet after a week of scandal over his spending on hotels in Toronto, despite living six kilometres from Queen’s Park.

In a statement on Friday morning, Premier Doug Ford said he had accepted Cho’s resignation.

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“Earlier today, I accepted the resignation of Stan Cho from Cabinet, effective immediately,” the premier’s office wrote. “He has acknowledged and taken responsibility for his mistake. He will continue to serve the people of Willowdale as their Member of Provincial Parliament.”

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