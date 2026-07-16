‘They’re paying back the money’: Ford breaks silence on hotel expense scandal

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Premier Doug Ford says the hotel expense scandal that’s triggered a wave of public backlash is “nothing compared to previous governments,” even as he promises that expenses incurred by his MPPs will be paid back to taxpayers — within reason.

In a brief 90-second interview as Ford walked back to his office at Queen’s Park on Wednesday, the premier also defended his government when asked whether the hotel expenses violated his 2018 election promise that the party with the taxpayer dollar is over.

“The party with the taxpayers’ dollars are over, believe me,” Ford said at the time.

Global News was first to report on the hotel room expenses incurred by members of the Ford government who live within driving distance of Queen’s Park. Several Progressive Conservative MPPs submitted the expenses under a “special circumstance” designation normally reserved for emergencies such as a snowstorm.

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Tourism Minister Stan Cho, who lives less than six kilometres away from Queen’s Park, was scrutinized after billing taxpayers for more than $16,000 in Toronto hotel room stays over the past three years.

The Ford government claimed Cho repaid the entire amount after the story broke, but did not provide evidence.

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On Wednesday, the Ontario NDP revealed that 20 PC MPPs charged taxpayers a total of $120,000 over the course of several years to stay in downtown Toronto hotel rooms, despite living within 50 kilometers away from the Ontario legislature.

That included two Peel Region cabinet ministers and a parliamentary assistant who billed $50,000 between them in hotel stays over two years.

The Premier’s Office said that while the legislature was responsible for approving the expense requests, any hotel room stay that “did not meet the intent of the rules will be reimbursed to the Legislature in full.”

That language, though, has raised questions about what falls within the “intent” of the policy.

Currently, GTA-area MPPs can be reimbursed for their accommodation costs for “special or unusual circumstances while on Legislative Assembly business,” which includes a night sitting at Queen’s Park.

Ford, who sources said was angered by the expenses story and addressed his caucus about the scandal earlier this week, clarified that only expenses incurred while the legislature was not in session would have to be paid back.

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“If we were sitting, that’s one thing,” Ford said. “But anything else they’re paying back … I have zero tolerance for that.”

Opposition parties have scoffed at the suggestion that government members would require special accommodation for night sittings and said most MPPs are always prepared for these situations.

“I had sheets in my office … I’ve slept on that couch a few times,” NDP Leader Marit Stiles said. “And that’s what a lot of MPPs do if there’s a big night sitting.”

On Wednesday, the Ford government asked opposition parties to support their effort to eliminate the benefit by changing the rules at an internal committee that governs the affairs of the Ontario legislature.

Liberal MPP Stephanie Bowman, who sits on the Board of Internal Economy, said she was willing to support the change with one major condition.

“If the government is willing to disclose all the expenses that were incurred since 2022, provide the date, the amount, the purpose of that expense, then I’m prepared to have a conversation to support the motion to remove this rule altogether,” Bowman said.

Global News also asked Ford about Cho’s expenses and whether it was acceptable for a cabinet minister to charge taxpayers more than $16,000 for hotel rooms, despite living six kilometres away from Queen’s Park,

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“And that’s why he’s paying it back,” Ford said before ending the brief encounter and walking into his office.