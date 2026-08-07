Third week wraps up in New York trial of man accused of killing daughter

Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case Friday in the trial of a man accused of killing his nine-year-old daughter last summer during a trip to New York.
Luciano Frattolin is on trial in Elizabethtown, N.Y., facing a charges of second-degree murder and of the concealment of a human corpse in the death of Melina Frattolin, who lived in Montreal.
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The forty-six-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to both charges and has been held without bail since his arrest in July 2025.
On Thursday, the jury saw a video the girl sent her mother in the afternoon of July 19, 2025, less than six hours before she was reported missing.
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They also heard testimony that her phone was last used an hour after she sent the video to her mother.
Her body was found the next day in a marsh in a rural area of New York.
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