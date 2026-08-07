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Crime

Third week wraps up in New York trial of man accused of killing daughter

By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2026 9:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trial of Montreal man accused of murdering his young daughter begins in New York State'
Trial of Montreal man accused of murdering his young daughter begins in New York State
WATCH: Trial of Montreal man accused of murdering his young daughter begins in New York State – Jul 20, 2026
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Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case Friday in the trial of a man accused of killing his nine-year-old daughter last summer during a trip to New York.

Luciano Frattolin is on trial in Elizabethtown, N.Y., facing a charges of second-degree murder and of the concealment of a human corpse in the death of Melina Frattolin, who lived in Montreal.

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The forty-six-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to both charges and has been held without bail since his arrest in July 2025.

On Thursday, the jury saw a video the girl sent her mother in the afternoon of July 19, 2025, less than six hours before she was reported missing.

They also heard testimony that her phone was last used an hour after she sent the video to her mother.

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Her body was found the next day in a marsh in a rural area of New York.

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